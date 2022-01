Meet Roman, a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix. He is a very social little guy who gets along great with people, cats and dogs. Roman loves attention, snuggles and treats. Volunteers said he will happily snuggle for a nap, but beware, he snores loud enough to wake the neighborhood. He is current on shots, preventatives and is neutered. For more information, contact Save a Stray at (269) 921-0145.