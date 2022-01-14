Former Niles, Olivet College player Stokes signs with Roadrunners

DOWAGIAC — Zach Stokes, a graduate of Niles High School and transfer from Olivet College, has signed his National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play men’s basketball in 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse for Roadrunners’ Coach Rodell Davis.

“Zach is a long, athletic forward with great defensive potential,” said Niles Coach Myles Busby. “He has the ability to guard one through four at the next level. He’s a very coachable kid that is willing to learn and grow as a player. He is an exceptional student and a great teammate in the locker room.”

Davis is excited to get such a versatile player.

“We are excited to add Zach to the Roadrunner basketball family,” said. “He is a big-time defender and an elite athlete with a non-stop motor. His athleticism makes him a great fit to our defensive scheme. He is an active rebounder and blocks shots at a high rate. Offensively, he can score the ball both inside and outside and will really excel on the offensive glass. His work ethic and willingness to learn the game are huge reasons his best basketball is still ahead of him.”