Brandywine’s Stockdale signs with SMC volleyball

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan Volleyball Coach Jenny Nate continues to add to her roster as the Roadrunners are preparing to return to Michigan Community College Athletic Association and National Junior College Athletic Action play after 25 years.

Nate’s latest signing is Brandywine senior Elizabeth Stockdale.

“Liz is joining our SMC roster as a setter, attacker, versatile player, and positive leader on the court. We are excited to have her,” Nate said.

First-year Brandywine Coach Emily Zablocki-Kohler knows Stockdale will be a welcomed addition to the SMC program.

“Liz is a true team player on the court,” she said. “She works tirelessly to help save balls and set her teammates up for success. She’ll be a great addition to the team.”