ANNIVERSARY: Nelson

Ron and Alice (Wismer) Nelson, of Niles, were married on Jan. 8, 1972, in Benton Harbor by the Reverend James Coffman, at what used to be the Benton Harbor Tabernacle. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last week.

They have two sons, Christian (Stephanie) Nelson, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Brandon Nelson, of Nashville, Tennessee. They were blessed with two granddaughters, Amber Nelson and Courtney Nelson, and great-granddaughter, Alice K. Nelson.

The couple celebrated with a dinner in Mishawaka