Leo Carl Pufall Sr., of Niles

May 7, 1940 — Jan. 7, 2022

Leo Carl Pufall Sr., 81, of Niles, was born in Three Oaks, Michigan.

Leo was a young farmer. He met the love of his life, Daylene Rose, in 1957, and on Feb. 3, 1962, they were married until his last day on earth.

Leo is survived by his wife, Daylene; their three children, Bonnie Pufall, Leo Pufall Jr. and

Dawn Pufall; six grandchildren, Donald (Becky) Wisner, Rachele (Jefferson) West, Adam

Collard, Robert Pufall, and Markita Pufall; and six great-grandchildren, Herizin, Jefferson Jr., Terry Jaymes, Noah, Autumn and Jasper.

Leo was an amazing, one-of-a-kind man with lots of love to give and faith of the Lord in his

heart. He was a hard-working man that would help anyone out. Leo worked for Acme Garbage

Disposal before working for William F. Alford Inc. (KFC) for more than 40 years.

Leo loved to garden, work in his garage, hunt, fish and later in life, color in his books. He was a

member of the N.R.A.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home 615 E. Main St. Niles.

Online condolences to the family may be made a halbritterwickens.com.