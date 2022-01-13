Daily Data: Thursday, Jan. 13

WRESTLING

DOWAGIAC 49, VICKSBURG 25

At Edwardsburg

103: A.J. Munson (D) m.d. Caleb Dean 13-5; 112: Benjamin Culver (V) d. Nick Green 8-1; 119: Jordan Simpson (D) d. John Paul Culver 18-11; 125: Jorge Rivera (D) wins by forfeit; 130: Israel Villegas (D) p. Greyson Young 1:41; 135: Skye Smith (V) m.d. Dustin Sirk 10-0; 140: Brian Wheatley (V) wins by forfeit; 145: Zach Gettig (D) p. Elias Kayser 4:45; 152: Nicholas Schultz (D) p. Daxton Rugg 1:53; 160: Brayan Paredes (D) p. Reese Brush 0:11; 171: Andrew Hartman (D) p. Brayden Dugray 0:44; 189: Carter Mann (V) p. Hayden Groth 0:38; 215: Brandon DePlanche (V) wins by forfeit; 285: Cal Chapman (D) wins by forfeit

PLAINWELL 43, DOWAGIAC 27

At Edwardsburg

103: Tristan Starett (PL) d. A.J. Munson 12-10 (OT); 112: Nick Green (D) wins by forfeit; 119: Jorge Rivera (D) p. Gordon Hueschen 2:52; 125: Jordan Simpson (D) p. Steele Madison 3:08; 130: Israel Villegas (D) d. Rickey Lynch 9-2; 135: Caleb Williams (PL) m.d. Dustin Sirk 14-2; 140: Michael Gonyeau (PL) wins by forfeit; 145: Zach Gettig (D) p. Jack Bliss 3:18; 152: Trammel Robinson (PL) p. Nicholas Schultz 1:27; 160: Matthew Beck (PL) d. Brayan Paredes 5-2; 171: Tyler Preuss (PL) d. Andrew Hartman 5-2; 189: Jaxon Miller (PL) p. Hayden Groth 0:53; 215: Landon Dixon-Schuhmacher (PL) wins by forfeit; 285: Adin Young (PL) p. Cal Chapman 1:57

BRANDYWINE 57, RIVER VALLEY 0

At Niles

103: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Mathieu Veach (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Double forfeit; 130: Drake Heath (BW) d. Jack Lantz 7-6; 135: Double forfeit; 140: Double forfeit; 145: Double forfeit; 152: Gavin Schoff (BW) p. Isaac Preece 1:22; 160: Maddison Ward (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Doug Hawley (BW) wins by forfeit; 189: Alex Johnson (BW) wins by forfeit; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Cael VanSandt (BW) wins by forfeit

BRANDYWINE 59, BERRIEN SPRINGS 18

At Niles

103: Josmar Perez (BW) wins by forfeit; 112: Mathieu Veach (BW) wins by forfeit; 119: Kaiden Rieth (BW) wins by forfeit; 125: Double forfeit; 130: Drake Heath (BW) t.f. Jeremiah Ward 19-3; 135: Timothy Billings (BS) wins by forfeit; 140: Holly Smith (BS) wins by forfeit; 145: Josiah Ward (BS) wins by forfeit; 152: Gavin Schoff (BW) wins by forfeit; 160: Maddison Ward (BW) wins by forfeit; 171: Doug Hawley (BW) wins by forfeit; 189: Alex Johnson (BW) p. William Bravo-Matias 1:58; 215: Philip McLaurin (BW) wins by forfeit; 285: Cael VanSandt (BW) wins by forfeit