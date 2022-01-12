Stone Lake Bar and Grill opens in downtown Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS — A newly opened bar and grill in southwest Michigan is aiming to be a place where its regulars become like family.

Stone Lake Bar and Grill, 135 S. Broadway St., opened last month for business in downtown Cassopolis. The restaurant boasts a wide variety of food and beverage options, entertainment space and a family-friendly atmosphere.

“We really wanted this to be a space for the community,” said Theresa Dyer, manager. “That is what we are all about.”

“It’s kind of one-stop for everything,” added Vinny Kaur, owner. “People stop in and have entertainment, food with their family and just have a spot for everything. We have sports on the TV and pool tables. There is a little bit of everything, and you can come here with your family — that’s our thing.”

The business is owned by Kaur and her husband, who purchased the building in 2021 to provide a community gathering space. After the long process of opening, Kaur said she is excited to see customers in her booths enjoying drinks and food.

“We know the community very well,” Kaur, who has lived in Cassopolis for many years, said. “That’s pretty much why we decided to do this. We are here. We know everyone.”

Since opening late last month, the business’ leadership said the community has responded positively not only to its offerings but to the family-oriented atmosphere.

“People couldn’t wait for us to open up,” Dyer said. “Things have been going great.”

Now that the business is up and running, both Dyer and Kaur said they hope to see it grow into a community mainstay that provides value to the village of Cassopolis.

“We want this to be that family-fun hang out where everyone comes to hang out,” Dyer said. “It’s kind of like ‘Cheers.’ You come here, and everybody knows your name.”