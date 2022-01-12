Roundup: Eddies rebound from loss; Rangers, Bobcats defeated

EDWARDSBURG — The host Eddies rebounded from their loss to Dowagiac last Saturday with a 67-52 win over Otsego in Wolverine Conference boys basketball action Tuesday night.

In other area games, host Cassopolis was edged by Centreville 59-58 in a Southwest 10 Conference contest. Brandywine was defeated by host Benton Harbor 74-52 in a non-conference game, and Niles dropped a 53-42 Wolverine Conference non-divisional decision to visiting Plainwell.

Otsego at Edwardsburg

After a close first quarter, Edwardsburg pulled away from the Bulldogs, outscoring them 50-37 over the final three quarters to improve to 4-2 on the season.

The Eddies led just 17-15 after eight minutes of play, but scored 19 points in the second quarter to open up a 36-27 halftime advantage, which they stretched to 49-36 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Luke Stowasser led four Edwardsburg players in double figures with 20 points. Brendan Bryce added 16 points, Jake Moore 11 and Jacob Pergura 10 points.

Otsego’s Jacob Zartman scored 25 points to lead all scorers. Blake Marks added 11.

Centreville at Cassopolis

The Rangers dropped to 1-4 on the season and 1-3 in conference play as the visiting Bulldogs outscored Cassopolis 20-12 in the fourth quarter to erase a 46-39 deficit.

The Rangers led by 10 points, 21-11, after one quarter and 29-24 at halftime.

Davion Goins led Cassopolis with 15 points, while Daishean Jamison added 10 points and Deaton Gillam eight.

Tyler Swanwick and Matt Swanwick scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs, who improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Southwest 10. Mason Lemings added 10.

Brandywine at Benton Harbor

The Tigers improved to 7-1 on the year as they raced out to a 21-12 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Benton Harbor increased its lead to 39-20 by halftime and took a 51-32 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Nate Orr scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Bobcats (3-3), while Jamier Palmer added 16.

Grant Gondrezick, JaJuan Walker and Marion Williams all scored 16 points to lead the Tigers.

Plainwell at Niles

The Vikings (2-3) could not hold on to their 13-7 lead after the opening quarter as the Trojans (6-1) outscored Niles 46-29 the rest of the way.

After a good first quarter, the Vikings struggled to make shots from the outside and turned the ball over 20 times against Plainwell’s 1-2-2 zone defense.

Dimetrius Butler led Niles with 11 points, while Casey Marlin finished with 10.