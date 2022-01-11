Ronald Lee Benkert, of Mishawaka

Oct. 25, 1942 — Jan. 8, 2022

Ronald Lee Benkert, 79, of Mishawaka, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 8, 2022.

He was born to parents, Joe and Evelyn Benkert, on Oct. 25, 1942, in Muskegon, Michigan. He graduated from Coopersville High School in 1960. He went on to study music at Western Michigan University.

Ronald spent most of his career as a music teacher for Dowagiac Union Schools and served for many years as choir director at the United Methodist Church of Dowagiac. After his retirement, he started a bed and breakfast and lived as innkeeper of the Newnham Inn in Saugatuck, Michigan.

Ronald is survived by sons, Todd (Heidi) and Chad (Dana) Benkert; daughter, Sheri (Ben) Baker; brothers, Dick (Margaret) Benkert and Joe (Sharon) Benkert; and brother-in-law, Ken Schultz, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kylie Benkert; sister, Karen Schultz; and sister-in-law, Roe Benkert.

Visiting hours will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oak Creek Community Church, 833 Lincolnway East, Mishawaka. A memorial service will follow, with Rev. Mike Jamison as officiant.

To share condolences online, visit Ronald’s obituary on BeyondTheDash.com.