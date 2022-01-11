Melissa Nicole Schultz, of Lawrence

April 22, 1972 — Jan. 7, 2022

Melissa Nicole Schultz, 49, of Lawrence, died tragically Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, as the result of a traffic accident.

Her life began April 22, 1972, in Topeka, Kansas, the middle of three children born to Pat and Barbara Patrick. She married Frank Richard “Rick” Schultz in 2001. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Melissa served as director of religious education for Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church of Silver Creek in Dowagiac. She was also the sacristan and parish manager but was best known and loved as the parish musician.

Melissa will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Anna Babbitt, Christopher Schultz, Frank Schultz; eight grandchildren, Kollin Schultz, Airianna White, Christopher Schultz, Johnathon Schultz, Zachary Schultz, Nicholas Schultz, Landyn Schultz, Jade Schultz; her parents, Pat and Barbara Patrick, of Decatur; one sister, Angela (Gerald Kizer) Patrick, of Lansing; one brother, Shaun Patrick, of Elkhart; and countless nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis with a Rosary and a time of sharing beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac with Fr. Russell Homic officiating.

Ms. Schultz will be laid to rest beside her grandparents in South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Melissa be made to Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue, 1128 W. Michigan Ave., #1, Kalamazoo, MI 49006.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.