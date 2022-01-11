Daily Data: Tuesday, Jan. 11
Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022
WRESTLING
Division 3 District Pairings
At Buchanan
Thursday, Feb. 10
Benton Harbor vs. Dowagiac, 5 p.m.
Berrien Springs vs. Buchanan, 5 p.m.
Championship Match
The finals will be held 10 minutes after the completion of the last semifinal.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BUCHANAN 60, CONSTANTINE 34
At Constantine
BUCHANAN 60
Hailey Jonatzke 0, Jillian McKean 0, Claire Lietz 6, LaBria Austin 23, Hannah Herman 8, Jenna French 2, Alyssa Carson 13, Alexa Burns 6, Hannah Tompkins 2. TOTALS: 26 4-5 60
CONSTANTINE 34
Natalie Whitaker 9, Megan McNamara 6, Madellyn Colliiter 5, Charlie Balcom 12, Morgan Knepple 2. TOTALS: 12 6-13 34
Buchanan 15 24 46 60
Constantine 7 10 22 34
3-point baskets: Buchanan 4 (Austin 3, Lietz 1), Constantine 4 (Balcom 2, McNamara 1, Whitaker 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 14, Constantine 10. Varsity records: Buchanan 8-0, Constantine 3-2
BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Conf. Overall
Sturgis 1-0 4-2
Edwardsburg 1-1 3-2
Dowagiac 1-1 3-2
Niles 0-0 2-2
Three Rivers 0-1 2-4
Wolverine North
Plainwell 3-0 3-1
Otsego 2-1 3-2
Allegan 0-2 0-4
Paw Paw 0-3 0-4
Vicksburg 0-2 0-2
BCS Red Division
Team Conf. Overall
Berrien Springs 2-0 5-2
Brandywine 0-1 3-2
South Haven 0-0 2-2
Buchanan 0-1 1-4
Southwest 10
Team Conf. Overall
Centreville 2-0 2-1
Comstock 2-0 2-1
Mendon 1-0 1-2
Hartford 1-1 2-1
White Pigeon 1-1 1-1
Decatur 1-1 1-2
Cassopolis 1-1 1-3
Bangor 0-2 0-4
Bloomingdale 0-1 0-3
Marcellus 0-2 0-3
GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Conf. Overall
Edwardsburg 3-0 6-0
Sturgis 1-1 2-2
Three Rivers 1-1 1-1
Niles 0-1 2-4
Dowagiac 0-2 1-7
Wolverine North
Team Conf. Overall
Otsego 2-0 9-0
Plainwell 1-1 4-1
Paw Paw 2-0 5-2
Vicksburg 0-2 4-3
Allegan 0-5 1-6
BCS Red Division
Team Conf. Overall
Buchanan 2-0 7-0
Brandywine 1-0 7-1
South Haven 0-1 0-5
Berrien Springs 0-2 0-6
Southwest 10
Team Conf. Overall
Hartford 4-0 5-0
Bloomingdale 3-0 5-0
Marcellus 3-1 5-1
Centreville 3-1 3-3
Mendon 2-1 4-1
Cassopolis 2-2 3-2
Comstock 1-3 2-4
Decatur 1-3 1-5
Bangor 0-4 0-4
White Pigeon 0-4 0-5
Leading Scorers
Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg 19.2
Amara Palmer, Niles 17.8
Ellie Knapp, Brandywine 15.8
Katie Schaible, Edwardsburg 14.8
Kamryn Patterson, Niles 13.7
Miley Young, Brandywine 12.5
Alanah Smith, Dowagiac 12.0
Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg 11.0
LaBria Austin, Buchanan 10.8
Ella Castelucci, Edwardsburg 10.7
Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis 10.5
Jadin Wolfe, Cassopolis 10.4