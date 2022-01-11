Daily Data: Tuesday, Jan. 11

Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022

By Staff Report

WRESTLING

Division 3 District Pairings

At Buchanan

Thursday, Feb. 10

Benton Harbor vs. Dowagiac, 5 p.m.

Berrien Springs vs. Buchanan, 5 p.m.

 

Championship Match

The finals will be held 10 minutes after the completion of the last semifinal.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 60, CONSTANTINE 34

At Constantine

BUCHANAN 60

Hailey Jonatzke 0, Jillian McKean 0, Claire Lietz 6, LaBria Austin 23, Hannah Herman 8, Jenna French 2, Alyssa Carson 13, Alexa Burns 6, Hannah Tompkins 2. TOTALS: 26 4-5 60

CONSTANTINE 34

Natalie Whitaker 9, Megan McNamara 6, Madellyn Colliiter 5, Charlie Balcom 12, Morgan Knepple 2. TOTALS: 12 6-13 34

 

Buchanan        15        24        46        60

Constantine     7          10        22        34    

3-point baskets: Buchanan 4 (Austin 3, Lietz 1), Constantine 4 (Balcom 2, McNamara 1, Whitaker 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 14, Constantine 10. Varsity records: Buchanan 8-0, Constantine 3-2

 

BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                           Conf.          Overall

Sturgis                           1-0                   4-2

Edwardsburg               1-1                    3-2

Dowagiac                     1-1                    3-2

Niles                             0-0                   2-2

Three Rivers               0-1                   2-4

 

Wolverine North

Plainwell                     3-0                   3-1

Otsego                         2-1                   3-2

Allegan                        0-2                   0-4

Paw Paw                     0-3                   0-4

Vicksburg                   0-2                   0-2

 

BCS Red Division

Team                           Conf.          Overall

Berrien Springs            2-0                   5-2

Brandywine                  0-1                   3-2

South Haven                0-0                   2-2

Buchanan                     0-1                   1-4

 

Southwest 10

Team                          Conf.          Overall

Centreville                    2-0                   2-1

Comstock                     2-0                   2-1

Mendon                       1-0                   1-2

Hartford                      1-1                   2-1

White Pigeon             1-1                   1-1

Decatur                       1-1                   1-2

Cassopolis                  1-1                   1-3

Bangor                        0-2                   0-4

Bloomingdale            0-1                   0-3

Marcellus                   0-2                   0-3

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                         Conf.           Overall

Edwardsburg              3-0                   6-0

Sturgis                          1-1                   2-2

Three Rivers               1-1                   1-1

Niles                            0-1                   2-4

Dowagiac                   0-2                   1-7

 

Wolverine North

Team                        Conf.           Overall

Otsego                         2-0                   9-0

Plainwell                    1-1                   4-1

Paw Paw                     2-0                   5-2

Vicksburg                   0-2                   4-3

Allegan                       0-5                   1-6

 

BCS Red Division

Team                         Conf.           Overall

Buchanan                    2-0                   7-0

Brandywine                 1-0                   7-1

South Haven               0-1                   0-5

Berrien Springs          0-2                   0-6

 

Southwest 10

Team                         Conf.           Overall

Hartford                      4-0                   5-0

Bloomingdale             3-0                   5-0

Marcellus                    3-1                   5-1

Centreville                  3-1                   3-3

Mendon                      2-1                   4-1

Cassopolis                  2-2                   3-2

Comstock                   1-3                   2-4

Decatur                      1-3                   1-5

Bangor                        0-4                   0-4

White Pigeon            0-4                   0-5

 

Leading Scorers

Macey Laubach, Edwardsburg 19.2

Amara Palmer, Niles 17.8

Ellie Knapp, Brandywine 15.8

Katie Schaible, Edwardsburg 14.8

Kamryn Patterson, Niles 13.7

Miley Young, Brandywine 12.5

Alanah Smith, Dowagiac 12.0

Caitlin Tighe, Edwardsburg 11.0

LaBria Austin, Buchanan 10.8

Ella Castelucci, Edwardsburg 10.7

Zaniya Dodd, Cassopolis 10.5

Jadin Wolfe, Cassopolis 10.4

 

