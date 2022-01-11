COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,681,135 cases, 27,878 deaths
Published 4:42 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 24,901 COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Cass County reported 8,132 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths.
Van Buren County reported 12,909 cases and 201 deaths.
In total, Michigan has seen 1,681,135 COVID-19 cases and 27,878 related deaths.
As of Monday, 64.1 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.