COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,681,135 cases, 27,878 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 24,901 COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 8,132 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 12,909 cases and 201 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 1,681,135 COVID-19 cases and 27,878 related deaths.

As of Monday, 64.1 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.