Centreville’s Miles signs to play volleyball at SMC

DOWAGIAC — Kate Miles, of Centreville High School, has signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to play volleyball for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Jenny Nate.

“Kate is a fast, scrappy, defensive leader in the backcourt,” Nate said. “She will be a great addition to our SMC team this fall.”

Centreville High School Coach Deric Mostrom feels Miles will bring a lot to the table for the Roadrunners.

“I’m really excited that Kate gets the opportunity to get back in the game,” he said. “She is a great competitor and has a great love for the sport. Kate will bring flow and leadership to the court, and I can’t wait to see what she will contribute to the Roadrunners.”