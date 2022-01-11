Beverley Ann Weiler, of Niles

Nov. 16, 1928 — Dec. 31, 2021

Beverley Ann Weiler, 93, of Niles, mother, fun-loving friend, sorority sister, amateur photographer and traveler, died peacefully at 6:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Riveridge Manor in Niles following an extended illness. Her family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by the staff of Riveridge and Caring Circle Hospice.

Beverley was born on Nov. 16, 1928, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Demetrius H. and Ethel L. (King) Hoose, and was graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School. She was first employed at Michigan Bell and later did temporary placement through Manpower Staffing. She took a permanent position for many years in the Niles office of Marathon Oil Company.

Bev was a member of the Niles Chapter #332, Order of the Eastern Star, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and was a founding member of a local antique club. She had traveled through the “lower 48” of the U.S., and Alaska, usually pulling the family travel trailer and overnighting at state parks. She enjoyed gathering with family and friends, especially for parties, and enjoyed hosting parties at her home. Many of these interests and gatherings were well recorded through her interest in photography.

On Nov. 29, 1952, at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kalamazoo she married Thomas Scott Weiler, followed by their wedding reception at the Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium. Bev and Tom celebrated the remarkable 53rd in death by her parents, and by a sister, Audrey E. Clark.

Surviving family includes her children, Shelley L. Weiler, of Downers Grove, Illinois, and Scott W. Weiler, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; a niece, Judith E. (Clark) Clontz, and nephew, Patrick E. Clark, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and her beloved cat, Tracey.

The family of Beverley Weiler will gather privately to share memories and honor her life at a later date at her graveside in Mission Hills. Contributions in memory of Bev may be made to the Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan Yeager Family Pet Shelter, 5400 S. Niles Road, Saint Joseph, MI 49085, humanesocietyswm.org.

Arrangements were made at the Halbritter-Wickens Funeral Home, 615 E. Main St. in Niles. Online condolences may be left at: halbritterwickens.com.

Bev clearly enjoyed all of life, including the “where” — touring the U.S. and abroad; the “what” of antiques, pets, gardening and supporting her community; and most importantly the “who” in her life — her family and many friends. She loved to laugh, celebrating life’s milestones and recording it all through her camera lens.