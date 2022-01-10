SMC signs first women’s basketball player

DOWAGIAC — Charlee Balcom, of Constantine High School, signed her National Junior College Athletic association letter of Intent to play women’s basketball for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Jeanine Wasielewski Monday.

“Charlee is a leader on and off the court,” said Constantine Head Coach Jeff Balcom. “She works very hard and will do what is asked of her to the best of her ability. She is a competitor, loves to win and does not have the word ‘quit’ in her vocabulary. Charlee has good hands and is very quick. Great outside shot and doesn’t mind mixing it up in the paint. I am very proud of her, she will do great things on and off the basketball court at SMC.”

Wasielewski agreed.

“Charlee is a hard-working guard on both ends of the court with a great basketball IQ,” she said. “She consistently hits the deep three and is a sound decision-maker off the bounce. Her tenacity and hustle will fit right in with our style of play. Charlee’s commitment to academics and her passion to play basketball in college were evident in our very first meeting. We are thrilled she chose SMC.”