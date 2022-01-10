Gladys Arlene Sahli, of Cassopolis

Sept. 17, 1937 — Jan. 4, 2022

Gladys Arlene Sahli, 84, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began Sept. 17, 1937, in Mount Carmel, Illinois, the fourth of 10 children born to Oscar and Ella Perry. She married Kenneth Lowell Sahli, Sr. June 7, 1969, in Niles. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2002.

Gladys loved her family. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and sewing. She made many blankets, slippers and accessories for each of her family members. She was an active member of the Lord’s House Church for more than 30 years. She had a tremendous faith and loved the Lord.

Gladys will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children, Debra (Keith) Barnum, of Cassopolis, Jeanne (Tom) Casey, of Dowagiac, Chuck M. (Tammy) Lindley, of Cassopolis, John K. Lindley of Cassopolis; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Gertrude Hanson, of South Bend, Indiana, Dawn Marsh of Florida, Terri Marsh of Maryland; three brothers, Keith and Virgil Perry, both of Niles, Jimmy Marsh, of Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jeff Lindley; and two grandsons, JP Gartland III and Trent Caldwell.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Ms. Sahli’s remains will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Gladys be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.