Dowagiac, Edwardsburg land six on All-Wolverine soccer squad
Published 1:56 pm Monday, January 10, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Wolverine Conference champion Plainwell may have dominated the all-league squad, but Dowagiac and Edwardsburg were well represented on the team.
The Trojans had nine players named to the team, while runner-up Vicksburg had eight players selected. Dowagiac and Edwardsburg both finished with six selections.
First-team picks for the Chieftains were Allex Hernandez, Isaac Saavedra and Henry Weller, while Edwardsburg had Alex Carfi and Tye Vargo picked for the first team.
Second-team selections for Dowagiac were Cole Weller, Ethan Hannapel and Alejandro Martinez, while for the Eddies it was Annon Billingsley, Grayson Herbert and Owen Kertes.
Gary Jacobs was an honorable mention selection for Edwardsburg. Casey Marlin and Caleb Thornton were honorable mention picks for Niles.
Plainwell’s Garry Snyder was named Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Mikhail Peters, Allegan
Allex Hernandez, Dowagiac
Isaac Saavedra, Dowagiac
Henry Weller, Dowagiac
Alex Carfi, Edwardsburg
Tye Vargo, Edwardsburg
Jack McLaughlin, Paw Paw
Ivan Emde, Paw Paw
Ben Gale, Plainwell
Sam Gibson, Plainwell
Landon Murphy, Plainwell
Jack Wilson, Plainwell
Kayden Salinas, Three Rivers
Jed Blough, Vicksburg
Luke Malocha, Vicksburg
Josiah McClelland, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Garry Snyder, Plainwell
Second Team
Ethan Hannapel, Dowagiac
Alejandro Martinez, Dowagiac
Cole Weller, Dowagiac
Annon Billingsley, Edwardsburg
Grayson Herbert, Edwardsburg
Owen Kertes, Edwardsburg
Jacob Zartman, Otsego
Matt Henry, Plainwell
Josh Pearson, Plainwell
Keagan Tungate, Plainwell
Raul Ruiz, Sturgis
Ryan Lubieniecki, Three Rivers
Christian Selent, Paw Paw
William Cherette, Vicksburg
Landan Johnson, Vicksburg
John Rhymer, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Alex Southwell, Allegan
Josh Webb, Allegan
Gabe Jacobs, Edwardsburg
Casey Marlin, Niles
Caleb Thornton, Niles
Seth Barck, Otsego
Landon Brown, Paw Paw
Brady Holdsworth, Paw Paw
Jacob Major, Paw Paw
Will Furge, Plainwell
Connor Hercik, Plainwell
Steve Gonzalez, Sturgis
Gavyn Moore, Sturgis
Elliot Weed, Three Rivers
Colin McKee, Vicksburg
Bryce Town, Vicksburg
Michell Vandermuellen, Vicksburg
Final Standings
Plainwell 8-0-1
Vicksburg 6-0-3
Edwardsburg 6-1-2
Dowagiac 6-3
Three Rivers 4-5
Sturgis 3-4-2
Allegan 3-5-1
Paw Paw 2-7
Otsego 1-7-1
Niles 1-8