Niles Street Division to recycle Christmas trees

NILES — The Niles Street Division will be collecting and recycling Christmas trees in the city of Niles beginning Monday, weather permitting.

According to city officials, the crew will make just one trip through the entire city, beginning in the first ward and then continuing through the second, third and fourth wards. Trees should be placed at the edge of the street and not in the street by no later than Sunday evening.

Trees must be removed from plastic bags and must be completely stripped of all ornaments, lights, tree stands, etc. or they will not be picked up.

Residents not wishing to discard their Christmas tree at this time can participate in the regular brush chipping program, which will resume in April 2022.