Niles Lowe’s evacuated for reported gas leak

Published 12:41 pm Friday, January 7, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES TOWNSHIP — A local business had to be evacuated Friday morning for safety precautions.

Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2055 S. 11th St., Niles, was evacuated following reports of a gas leak.

According to dispatch, the Niles Township Fire Department was called to the scene to investigate. The store has since reopened but is currently without heat.

This story will be updated with additional information as soon as it becomes available.

