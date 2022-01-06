Winter storm warning issued for Berrien, Cass counties

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service has announced a winter storm warning for Berrien and Cass counties from 4 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

The warning, issued at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday, said heavy lake effect snow is effected, with possible snow accumulations estimating between 5 and 9 inches, though higher amounts may be possible. Niles, Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, Buchanan and Cassopolis are expected to experience the storm, as well as Benton Harbor, St. Joseph, Benton Heights, Fair Plain and Marcellus.

Light snow is expected to continue through the early afternoon, but little to no accumulation is expected during that time. The heaviest snow will occur overnight. West winds from 10 to 20 mph may cause some blowing and drifting.

“Travel could be very difficult,” reads the statement from the National Weather Service. “The hazardous conditions will mainly impact the Friday morning commute.”

If travel cannot be avoided, the weather service advises drivers to travel with an extra flashlight, food and water in case of emergency.