Tracy Lynn Karstetter, of Dowagiac

Nov. 3, 1972 — Jan. 2, 2022

Tracy Lynn Karstetter, 49, of Dowagiac, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Kalamazoo.

Tracy was a kind and generous person. She loved to help others, often gathering items for local food pantries and delivering to those in need. Her love of others extended also to animals, especially her cats. Tracy enjoyed going to garage sales and flea markets and also singing and dancing.

Tracy is survived by her husband, Kevin Karstetter; her mother, Carolyn Adams; her siblings, Ryan (Emily) Fitzbaker, and Laura Rynberg; and her grandmother, Shirley White.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack White; and her grandfather, Gerald “Corkey” White.

A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac (269) 782-2135.