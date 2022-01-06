Jean Ann Nyhuis, of Buchanan

July 12, 1954 — Jan. 2, 2022

Jean Ann Nyhuis, 64, of Buchanan, Michigan, went to be with her Savior at 1:03 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home.

She was born on July 12, 1957, in South Bend, Indiana to Kermit and Evelyn (Mitchell) Phillips. On May 31, 1980, she married the love of her life, Thomas Nyhuis. Jean and Tom volunteered for Luvability and were active in their church. Jean enjoyed antiquing and going to auctions to find her next fixer upper project. She also enjoyed crocheting, reading every new Stephen King book, and spending time outdoors. Some of her family’s best memories with her are from camping trips they took when the kids were all at home. Her favorite places to camp were in Northern Michigan where she just had to visit all the lighthouses. Jean loved her family. Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy.

Jean is survived by her husband, Tom; their four children, Andrea (Chris) Waterloo, Brandon Nyhuis, Mike (Grace) Nyhuis, Trista Nyhuis; and her dear friend, Shelby Roper; as well as thirteen grandchildren. Her siblings, Terrie Phillips DePoy (Lloyd Trachtenberg), Joe (Jeri) Phillips, Robert (Jennie) Phillips, Christopher (Kathy) Phillips.

Jean is proceeded in death by her parents, her daughter, Jill Phillips; brother-in-law, Tim Nyhuis; and mother-in-law, Ann Nyhuis.

It was Jean’s wish to be cremated. There will be a visitation held by the family at Hope Community Church in Niles on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11:15 am. Pastor Brad Heiple will officiate. The family has set up a Go Fund Me to help cover her medical bills and final expenses. If you wish to donate, you can visit this link https://gofund.me/6611b93d.