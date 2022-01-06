Former Niles standout Nate heading to SMC

DOWAGIAC — Nikola Nate of Niles High School has signed her NJCAA Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Jenny Nate and the Roadrunners.

Coach Nate, who is not only Nikola’s mother, but was also her high school coach while at Niles, said, “Nikki is a tough, intense player who sees the court well. She knows how to score and has various offensive shots. She is an equally strong defensive player, and I’m excited to have her back on the court at SMC after a shoulder surgery during the spring of her senior year from which she has now fully recovered.”