Edwardsburg schools to honor board members during annual recognition month

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools is joining 544 local and 57 intermediate school districts across Michigan to celebrate January as School Board Recognition Month.

“In a year full of challenges for public education not seen in recent history, our school board members persevered through the adversity of 2020 to provide the best possible education for our students,” said Superintendent James Knoll. “Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one of the very small ways to express appreciation for all they do.”

“School board members represent the views and priorities of their community in the complex system of maintaining and running a public school district,” Knoll said. They also reinforce the principle of local control over public education, which is an important, highly valued aspect of education in Michigan. Too often, the efforts of school board members go unrecognized. The school board’s main goal is to support student achievement.”

To achieve that goal, the board focuses on the following needs:

Creating a vision for what parents and citizens want their school district to become and how to make student achievement the top priority.

Setting standards for what students must learn and be able to do.

Assessing whether schools achieve their goals and whether students are learning.

Accounting for the outcomes of decisions and by tracking progress and reporting results.

Aligning the use of the district’s human and financial resources.

Creating a safe and orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach.

Collaborating to solve common problems and to support common successes.

Focusing on continuous improvement by questioning, examining, revising, refining and revisiting issues related to student achievement.

Edwardsburg Public Schools will recognize their board members on Monday, Jan. 24 at the board of education meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. Special presentations will be part of the tribute.

“Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part,” Knoll said. “No matter what challenges lie ahead for our district in 2022, our school board members will continue to govern to improve student achievement and provide exceptional education for all our community’s children.”

The men and women serving Edwardsburg Public Schools are: