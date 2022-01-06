Bobcats shake off the rust to defeat Gobles

NILES — Shaking off the rust from a 17-day layoff, the Brandywine girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 46-30 non-conference win over Gobles Tuesday night.

“It is my fault for building the schedule the way we did,” said Brandywine Coach Josh Hood. “Having 17 days off without a game, you could see the rust on the legs. That looked more like a first game of the season than it did before break when we were playing with a lot of energy and effort. I won’t be doing that again.”

The Bobcats (7-0) grabbed a 13-3 lead after one quarter, but managed only 10 points in the second quarter. Leading 23-11 heading into the second half, Brandywine outscored the Tigers 23-19 to earn the win.

Ellie Knapp led Brandywine and all scorers with 15 points, while Ireland Prenkert added nine and Miley Young eight.

Gobles was led by Kennadi Killeen’s nine points.

The Bobcats hosted Benton Harbor Friday night.