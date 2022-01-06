April 26, 1964 — Dec. 11, 2021

Anthony Stephen Dlouhy II, born in St. Joseph, Michigan on April 26, 1964, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Marquette, Michigan after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Tony is survived by his partner, Dr. Cynthia Lindborg; mother, Karol Montz; father, Anthony Dlouhy (Carol); daughters, Morgan Dlouhy and Dr. Joselyn Dlouhy; mother of his children, Michelle Blazi (Chris); sisters, Pamela Tomlinson and Rebecca Burrell; brothers, John and Joseph Dlouhy; as well as nephews, Dalton Dlouhy, Theodore Burrell and Brady Dlouhy; stepbrother, Michael Lange (Jamie); and stepsister, Tracy Lange.

Tony graduated from Brandywine High School, Ferris State University and attended Michigan State University. Tony was a master carpenter and built and renovated many homes in Michigan, Indiana, and Rhode Island. His greatest accomplishment was building timber frame homes. He was passionate about Mountain biking, skiing and music. He created several mountain biking trails at his home in Niles, Michigan. Tony lived a healthy life, embracing every experience and never afraid to try new things. Living a Life full of adventure was at the core of his soul.

There will be a celebration of his life in the summer of 2022.