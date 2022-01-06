196 SMC students named to honor roll

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 50 students to the president’s list for the September-December 2021 fall semester.

Students honored on the president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.

The 146 students making the dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

President’s list

Andrew Ruth, of Buchanan

Alexis Jackson, of Cassopolis

William Poitras, of Cassopolis

Aislyn Sternbergh, of Cassopolis

Marlen Wilkins, of Cassopolis

Heather Adams, of Dowagiac

Brady Haas, of Dowagiac

Bianca Pickens, of Dowagiac

Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac

Robert Spansail, of Dowagiac

Lynsie Stolpe, of Dowagiac

Burgandy Ecker, of Edwardsburg

Allison Ianello, of Edwardsburg

Aimee Lambert, of Edwardsburg

Ryleigh Litty, of Edwardsburg

Jakobe Luster, of Edwardsburg

Addison Tripp, of Galien

Landon Anderson, of Niles

Julia Amor, of Niles

Grace Hinsey, of Niles

Isabella Jackson, of Niles

Brenna Lewis, of Niles

Elise Loucks, of Niles

Kara Murphy, of Niles

William Walters, of Niles

Anna-Lynn Waterman, of Niles

Dean’s list