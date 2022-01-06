196 SMC students named to honor roll

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 50 students to the president’s list for the September-December 2021 fall semester.

Students honored on the president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.

The 146 students making the dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.

Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:

President’s list

  • Andrew Ruth, of Buchanan
  • Alexis Jackson, of Cassopolis
  • William Poitras, of Cassopolis
  • Aislyn Sternbergh, of Cassopolis
  • Marlen Wilkins, of Cassopolis
  • Heather Adams, of Dowagiac
  • Brady Haas, of Dowagiac
  • Bianca Pickens, of Dowagiac
  • Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac
  • Robert Spansail, of Dowagiac
  • Lynsie Stolpe, of Dowagiac
  • Burgandy Ecker, of Edwardsburg
  • Allison Ianello, of Edwardsburg
  • Aimee Lambert, of Edwardsburg
  • Ryleigh Litty, of Edwardsburg
  • Jakobe Luster, of Edwardsburg
  • Addison Tripp, of Galien
  • Landon Anderson, of Niles
  • Julia Amor, of Niles
  • Grace Hinsey, of Niles
  • Isabella Jackson, of Niles
  • Brenna Lewis, of Niles
  • Elise Loucks, of Niles
  • Kara Murphy, of Niles
  • William Walters, of Niles
  • Anna-Lynn Waterman, of Niles

 

Dean’s list

  • Alicia Ferguson, of Buchanan
  • Nikola Mcclen, of Buchanan
  • Blaize Orphanidis, of Buchanan
  • Kelsey Ropp, of Buchanan
  • Zachary Ryman, of Buchanan
  • Evin Aragon, of Cassopolis
  • Holly Brooks, of Cassopolis
  • Riley Bush, of Cassopolis
  • Aramis Garibaldi, of Cassopolis
  • Malina Holz, of Cassopolis
  • Joseph Reiff, of Cassopolis
  • Makenna Stezowski, of Cassopolis
  • Robert Ward, of Cassopolis
  • Tahneal Brooks, of Dowagiac
  • Karlie Burks, of Dowagiac
  • Alicea Cole, of Dowagiac
  • Arianna Conley, of Dowagiac
  • Alexandria Conner, of Dowagiac
  • Tyler Grant, of Dowagiac
  • Saleena Hill, of Dowagiac
  • Nathan Ickes, of Dowagiac
  • Peytin Lee, of Dowagiac
  • Leticia Marquez, of Dowagiac
  • Olivia McLaughlin, of Dowagiac
  • Elizabeth McNary, of Dowagiac
  • Jose Medina, of Dowagiac
  • Alec Saylor, of Dowagiac
  • Ethan Saylor, of Dowagiac
  • Grace Silverthorn, of Dowagiac
  • Gavin Smith, of Dowagiac
  • Petra Torres, of Dowagiac
  • Layla True, of Dowagiac
  • David Vasileski, of Dowagiac
  • Lawrence Wright, of Dowagiac
  • Kyle Brock, of Edwardsburg
  • Emma Brunner, of Edwardsburg
  • Brayden Burgess, of Edwardsburg
  • Alayah Calhoun, of Edwardsburg
  • Alyssa Casselman, of Edwardsburg
  • Cody Closson, of Edwardsburg
  • Christopher Fowler, of Edwardsburg
  • Brooke Meredith, of Edwardsburg
  • Lucas Pierce, of Edwardsburg
  • Cameron Robbins, of Edwardsburg
  • Jayme Rowe, of Edwardsburg
  • Carson Stanage, of Edwardsburg
  • Chase Stanton, of Edwardsburg
  • Delani Stull, of Edwardsburg
  • Jean Thurston, of Edwardsburg
  • Joshua Bair, of Niles
  • Daniel Brennan, of Niles
  • Ethan Brown-Low, of Niles
  • Shawn Calhoun, of Niles
  • Karla Espinoza, of Niles
  • Logan George, of Niles
  • Trent Gordenier, of Niles
  • Hunter Heath, of Niles
  • Alexander Hoadley, of Niles
  • Austin Huffman, of Niles
  • Shelby Ison, of Niles
  • Gaige Kennedy, of Niles
  • Pauline Knilans, of Niles
  • Enoch Loucks, of Niles
  • Crista Loveing, of Niles
  • Grace Orpurt, of Niles
  • Brayden Reed, of Niles
  • Edith Roman, of Niles
  • Jacob Ruth, of Niles
  • Dakota Schheider, of Niles
  • Austin Shafer, of Niles
  • Anmol Singh, of Niles
  • Caiden Smith, of Niles
  • Emily Straley, of Niles
  • Rebecca Tabor, of Niles
  • Malinda Topash, of Niles
  • Kelli Wagner, of Niles
  • Shelby Whitaker, of Niles
  • Kavon Woodard, of Niles

