196 SMC students named to honor roll
Published 9:22 am Thursday, January 6, 2022
DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College named 50 students to the president’s list for the September-December 2021 fall semester.
Students honored on the president’s list must earn a perfect 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load of at least 12 credits.
The 146 students making the dean’s list achieved at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale while carrying a full study load.
Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area include:
President’s list
- Andrew Ruth, of Buchanan
- Alexis Jackson, of Cassopolis
- William Poitras, of Cassopolis
- Aislyn Sternbergh, of Cassopolis
- Marlen Wilkins, of Cassopolis
- Heather Adams, of Dowagiac
- Brady Haas, of Dowagiac
- Bianca Pickens, of Dowagiac
- Desiree Raab, of Dowagiac
- Robert Spansail, of Dowagiac
- Lynsie Stolpe, of Dowagiac
- Burgandy Ecker, of Edwardsburg
- Allison Ianello, of Edwardsburg
- Aimee Lambert, of Edwardsburg
- Ryleigh Litty, of Edwardsburg
- Jakobe Luster, of Edwardsburg
- Addison Tripp, of Galien
- Landon Anderson, of Niles
- Julia Amor, of Niles
- Grace Hinsey, of Niles
- Isabella Jackson, of Niles
- Brenna Lewis, of Niles
- Elise Loucks, of Niles
- Kara Murphy, of Niles
- William Walters, of Niles
- Anna-Lynn Waterman, of Niles
Dean’s list
- Alicia Ferguson, of Buchanan
- Nikola Mcclen, of Buchanan
- Blaize Orphanidis, of Buchanan
- Kelsey Ropp, of Buchanan
- Zachary Ryman, of Buchanan
- Evin Aragon, of Cassopolis
- Holly Brooks, of Cassopolis
- Riley Bush, of Cassopolis
- Aramis Garibaldi, of Cassopolis
- Malina Holz, of Cassopolis
- Joseph Reiff, of Cassopolis
- Makenna Stezowski, of Cassopolis
- Robert Ward, of Cassopolis
- Tahneal Brooks, of Dowagiac
- Karlie Burks, of Dowagiac
- Alicea Cole, of Dowagiac
- Arianna Conley, of Dowagiac
- Alexandria Conner, of Dowagiac
- Tyler Grant, of Dowagiac
- Saleena Hill, of Dowagiac
- Nathan Ickes, of Dowagiac
- Peytin Lee, of Dowagiac
- Leticia Marquez, of Dowagiac
- Olivia McLaughlin, of Dowagiac
- Elizabeth McNary, of Dowagiac
- Jose Medina, of Dowagiac
- Alec Saylor, of Dowagiac
- Ethan Saylor, of Dowagiac
- Grace Silverthorn, of Dowagiac
- Gavin Smith, of Dowagiac
- Petra Torres, of Dowagiac
- Layla True, of Dowagiac
- David Vasileski, of Dowagiac
- Lawrence Wright, of Dowagiac
- Kyle Brock, of Edwardsburg
- Emma Brunner, of Edwardsburg
- Brayden Burgess, of Edwardsburg
- Alayah Calhoun, of Edwardsburg
- Alyssa Casselman, of Edwardsburg
- Cody Closson, of Edwardsburg
- Christopher Fowler, of Edwardsburg
- Brooke Meredith, of Edwardsburg
- Lucas Pierce, of Edwardsburg
- Cameron Robbins, of Edwardsburg
- Jayme Rowe, of Edwardsburg
- Carson Stanage, of Edwardsburg
- Chase Stanton, of Edwardsburg
- Delani Stull, of Edwardsburg
- Jean Thurston, of Edwardsburg
- Joshua Bair, of Niles
- Daniel Brennan, of Niles
- Ethan Brown-Low, of Niles
- Shawn Calhoun, of Niles
- Karla Espinoza, of Niles
- Logan George, of Niles
- Trent Gordenier, of Niles
- Hunter Heath, of Niles
- Alexander Hoadley, of Niles
- Austin Huffman, of Niles
- Shelby Ison, of Niles
- Gaige Kennedy, of Niles
- Pauline Knilans, of Niles
- Enoch Loucks, of Niles
- Crista Loveing, of Niles
- Grace Orpurt, of Niles
- Brayden Reed, of Niles
- Edith Roman, of Niles
- Jacob Ruth, of Niles
- Dakota Schheider, of Niles
- Austin Shafer, of Niles
- Anmol Singh, of Niles
- Caiden Smith, of Niles
- Emily Straley, of Niles
- Rebecca Tabor, of Niles
- Malinda Topash, of Niles
- Kelli Wagner, of Niles
- Shelby Whitaker, of Niles
- Kavon Woodard, of Niles