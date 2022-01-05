William Franklyn Yeager, Sr., of Dowagiac

May 16, 1957 — Jan. 2, 2022

William Franklyn Yeager, Sr., 64, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Jan, 2, 2022, at his son’s home in Grand Junction.

The family will receive guests from 1pm until time of celebration of life service at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be given to the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 101 E. Railroad St., Dowagiac, MI 49047. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

William was born May 16, 1957, in Niles, to Carl and Connie (Pickens) Yeager. You could often find William out in his canoe, or spending time with his family. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. A proud veteran of the National Guard, William was a huge supporter of veterans and veteran’s organizations.

William is survived by his children, William (Tracey Hicks) Yeager, Jr., and Amy (Joshua) Baldwin; his grandchildren, William III, and Anna Yeager, and Phillip, Abraham, and Samuel Baldwin; and his siblings, Craig (Tammy) Yeager, Kevin Douglas (Cathy) Yeager, and Lori (Mike) Johns. He is preceded in death by his parents.