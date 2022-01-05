Three arrested in Howard Township

HOWARD TOWNSHIP — Three individuals were arrested in Howard Township following a police search Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that, on Wednesday, detectives along with the Cass County Warrant Service Team conducted a search warrant on an address in the 1300 block of Zilke Road in Howard Township.

The warrant was conducted on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs were taking place and weapons were present in the residence. Warrant Service Team members detained five individuals at the residence. Upon searching the residence detectives located methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, evidence of methamphetamine sales, and firearms. K-9 Tolle was also utilized during the search of the residence.

A 58-year-old male was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and felony firearms. A 38-year-old female was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. A 39-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants. The suspects’ names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges.

Assisting agencies include: the Cass County Warrant Service Team, Cass County Felony Detectives, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Tolle, Dowagiac Police Department, and the Pokagon Tribal Police. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1(800) 462-9328 or contact the sheriff’s office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.