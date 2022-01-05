Dowagiac Schools announce Thursday closure

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Union School District announced late Wednesday that all district schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6 due to inclement weather conditions.

Snow accumulation of two to five inches is expected in the area, with gusting winds that could cause snow drifts, according to The Weather Channel. Blowing snow could cause reduced visibility and hazardous conditions during the morning commute. The area is under a winter weather advisory until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.