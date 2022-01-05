Dowagiac man injured when car collides with semi on M-62

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — Icy road conditions led to a car vs. semi accident on M-62 in LaGrange Township Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The department was dispatched to M-62 near Kingsbury Street at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after Raymond Greathouse, 38, of Dowagiac, lost control of his car due to icy conditions.

Greatouse was driving north when he crossed the centerline and struck a semi-trailer driven by Robert Wenger, 68, of Wakarusa, Indiana.

Greathouse was transported via ambulance to Ascension Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac. Wenger was not injured.

Both men were wearing seat belts. Intoxicating substances did not play a factor in the crash.

PrideCare Ambulance and Cassopolis Area Fire Department assisted at the scene.