United Way seeks applications for Volunteer United Youth Scholarship Awards

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — United Way of Southwest Michigan is now accepting applications for its annual Volunteer United Youth Scholarships. Winning youth volunteers will demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism through creativity, dedication and advocacy for community improvement.

One winner will be chosen from Berrien County, one will be chosen from Cass County, and one will be chosen from Van Buren County. Applicants must either live in or attend school in one of the three counties.

Each winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship made out on their behalf to their college, university, trade school, or institution of higher learning that offers post-secondary credentials. Only current high-school seniors are eligible.

Deadline to apply is Feb. 28. Those interested can apply at uwsm.org/nominate-a-volunteer.

In 2021, the Volunteer United Youth Scholarships were awarded to Sarah Jannings of Lake Michigan Catholic High School (attending Saint Mary’s College), Drew Bidwell of Edwardsburg High School (Hope College), and South Haven resident Hahna Gorenz of Michigan Lutheran High School (Southwestern Michigan College).

“Every year, we are inspired by the applicants for this award. To see leadership and character in a young person who wants to give their time and talents to their community is great indicator of their future success and happiness, and something we as a community should applaud and reward,” said Debbie Ramirez, director of volunteer engagement at United Way of Southwest Michigan.