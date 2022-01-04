Dowagiac man injured in Pokagon Township crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was sent to the hospital Tuesday following a crash in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office is investigating a single-vehicle crash at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, in Pokagon Township.

According to deputies, Frank Lemanski, 33, of Dowagiac, was traveling on Peavine Street when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree. Lemanski had to be extricated from his vehicle by rescue personnel and was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Lemanski was wearing a seat belt, and his airbag did deploy, according to deputies. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

This case remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Pokagon Tribal Police, Pokagon and Indian Lake Fire Departments and Pride Care Ambulance.