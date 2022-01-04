Berrien County Health Department announces new COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule

BERRIEN COUNTY — The Berrien County Health Department has announced a new COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule for adults and children starting this week.

The BCHD is offering weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and bimonthly clinics for children at its Benton Harbor and Niles offices. The adult clinic for ages 12 and older takes place every Tuesday in Benton Harbor and every Thursday in Niles. The children’s clinic for ages 5 to 11 is the first and third Wednesday of the month in Benton Harbor and the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in Niles.

“We encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get boosted when they are eligible,” said Acting Health Officer Guy Miller. “The vaccines are critical to slowing the spread of the virus and significantly reducing the severity of symptoms. Patients who are not vaccinated are far more likely to get very sick and, in some cases, die.”

The adult clinics are walk-in and run from 3 to 6 p.m. at BCHD’s Benton Harbor office, 2149 E. Napier Ave., and 4 to 6 p.m. at its Niles office, 1205 Front St. The children’s clinics are appointment-only and run 3-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit bchdmi.org/covid19.

The adult clinics offer all three COVID-19 vaccines – Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer – as well as booster shots for individuals 16 and older. Individuals are eligible for the Pfizer booster six months after they complete the primary two-dose vaccine series. It is recommended teens who received the Pfizer vaccine series stay consistent and receive the Pfizer booster, officials said. Individuals 18 and older may receive any U.S.-approved booster. Anyone younger than 16 must have a parent or guardian present at the clinics.

Community members who have questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines are encouraged to call BCHD’s hotline toll-free at (800) 815-5485 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about BCHD’s COVID-19 response and vaccine clinics, visitm bchdmi.org/covid19.