Niles bowlers second at Sturgis tournament

STURGIS — The Niles boys bowling team was second out of 32 teams at the Strike Zone Holiday Individual Tournament hosted by Sturgis on New Year’s Eve.

The Vikings’ Trenton Phillips came away the individual champion, while for the Niles girls team, Kaelynn Smith finished fourth.

In the championship match, Phillips defeated Chance Cook, of Coldwater, 222 to 195. He advanced to the finals by defeating Drake Harker, of Sturgis, 229 to 175 in the quarterfinals before knocking off Ethan Lindsey, of Burr Oak, 224 to 149 in the semifinals.

Preston Sharpe, of Niles, finished fourth as he was defeated by Lindsey 185 to 174 in the consolation finals. Sharpe defeated Owen Brewer, of Sturgis, 138 to 125 in the quarterfinals, but was defeated by Cook in the semifinals, 171 to 143.

The Vikings’ Nathan Ryman was sixth. In a tiebreaker, Ryman lost to teammate Sharpe 37 to 28 as the two rolled a 138 in regulation.

To advance to the championship round, Phillips rolled a four-game total of 690, which was third behind Ryman’s 699 and Cook’s 691. Sharpe rolled a 651 to advance.

On the girl’s side, Smith defeated Hadassah Bloom, of Bronson, in the quarterfinals 145 to 115. Smith was then defeated by eventual champion Idalia Hernandez, of Bronson, 187 to 116 in the semifinals before losing to Lily Cook, of Coldwater, 165 to 135.

To advance to the round of eight, Smith rolled a four-game total of 574. Niles’ Chevelle Jaynes missed advancing by nine pins as she was ninth after the first round.

The Niles bowling teams return to Wolverine Conference action Tuesday as they travel to Three Rivers to take on the Wildcats. The Vikings are at Vicksburg for a conference match Wednesday.