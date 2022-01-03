Feb. 27, 1956 — Oct. 8, 2021

Michael John Goodwin, a former software developer and resident of Dowagiac, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2021, at the age of 56 after returning to the Midwest from a real estate development project in Colombia.

He is survived by his four siblings, two children, and predeceased by his parents as well as grandparents.

Michael was born in Kern County, California on Feb. 27, 1956, to John Albert Goodwin and Julia Elizabeth O’Connor as the first of five children. In his own words, he was “a military brat” who, lived many places across the country while his father served in the United States Air Force. After the family returned to California, Michael attended Mater Dei, then graduated from Edison High School and went on to graduate from the University of California Irvine in 1987 with a degree in Information and Computer Sciences after accumulating credits at Golden West Community College.

Even before getting his bachelor’s degree in ICS, Michael had a love of computers that he shared with his father and brothers. When he was a sophomore in high school, he brought home a Macintosh home computer kit and sparked a curiosity in others that led to a family computer business. He worked and put himself through his college degree and used his analytical mind to lead many projects, even going on to develop iPhone apps in the beginning of the phone gaming era.

His son was born in January of ’96, and his daughter in July of ’98. Throughout their childhood Michael renovated the Californian family home, and continually roped his children into different projects to help fully realize the dream of what the house could be. A love of hockey was fostered through his son and an old love of cameras found a way to bloom into recording and photographing as many moments as possible with his daughter. Without fail, there was always time made to support his children, whether it be sports, music, dance or otherwise. When you told Michael something was important, he made the time for it and whenever possible he tried to capture the memories for the years to come.

Michael’s passing will always be seen as a father, brother, and friend gone too soon. Those he has left behind will carry their own memories in their hearts and his humor, wit and character will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards “Green Dance Academy” by calling (269)-782-6800 and asking for Melody to make arrangements. Anything received will be used towards scholarships in his name and/or acro mats or other needed dance equipment.

