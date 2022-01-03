Mandeep Singh, of Niles

Nov. 7, 1989 — Dec. 19, 2021

Mandeep Singh, 32, of Niles, passed away due to injuries sustained in an accident while in New Mexico.

He was born on Nov. 7, 1989, in Budo Barkat, Punjab, India, the son of Jaspal Singh and Jaswinder Kaur.

Mandeep was currently employed by Blue Hawk Transport where he worked as an over the road truck driver for most of his career. On Aug. 17, 2016, he married Elizabeth M. Beck at a ceremony in Niles, Michigan.

His faith was very important to him and Mandeep attended the Gurudwara Baba Makhan Shah Lobana Sikh Center South Bend. Mandeep was a hard worker and a great provider for his family. While he was very quiet, for the most part, he had the ability to light up a room with his perfect smile. Mandeep enjoyed trips to the casino, bowling, late night dates with his wife and time spent with his family.

Mandeep is preceded in death by his father, Jaspal Singh and his daughter, Kirandeep Beck Kaur.

He is survived by his loving wife, Liz Singh, of Niles; children, Manveer Singh, Carson, Alyssa and Shelby Benjamin, all of Niles; his mother, Jaswinder Kaur, of India; his siblings, Baljinder (Shelly) Kaur, of London, England and Rupinder (Gagan) Kaur, of New Zealand; his nephews, Gurasees Singh and Eli Beck; father-in-law, William Beck of Dowagiac; brother-in-law, William Beck of Dowagiac and a sister-in-law, Erin Beck, of Dowagiac.

A celebration to honor Mandeep’s life will be held at Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Niles on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. with a time of visitation one hour prior.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of his family.

Condolences and memories of Mandeep may be shared with his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles.