Gladys L. Canfield-Keith, of Niles

Aug. 8, 1930 – Dec. 28, 2021

Gladys L. Canfield-Keith, 91 of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Brentwood at Niles.

Gladys was born on Aug. 9, 1930, in Keiser, Arkansas to the late Clyde and Mae (Via) Davidson.

Gladys was married to Ervin Canfield who passed away in 1987. She later married Kenneth Keith who survives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Ervin and by her son Travis Canfield. She is also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters; Lonnie Davidson, Milton Davidson, Charles Davidson, John Davidson, Clyde Travis Davidson, Linda Herring and Betty Lillie.

Gladys is survived by her husband Kenneth and her grandchildren; Lindsay (Brian) McIntire, Meredith (Jeff) Hypes and Tyler (Allison) Canfield, her great-grandsons Owen McIntire, Finnian McIntire and Wyatt Hypes and her great-granddaughter Winnie Hypes. She is also survived by her brother, David Davidson of San Juan Capistrano, California, and her sister, Shirley Snyder, of Houston, Texas.

Gladys worked for Clark Equipment in International Sales. She traveled throughout all of Europe and Western Asia for Clark. Gladys retired from Clark in 1986 after 33 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading US History, being in a book club and collecting stamps and coins. Gladys and Ken enjoyed traveling together and going on bus tours to shows and musicals.

Cremation has taken place and private services will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been made at Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services 615 E. Main St. in Niles.

Online condolences to the family may be made at halbritterwickens.com.