Daily Data: Monday, Jan. 3
Published 3:43 pm Monday, January 3, 2022
BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Conf. Overall
Edwardsburg 3-0 3-1
Sturgis 1-0 4-1
Dowagiac 1-2 1-4
Three Rivers 1-3 1-3
Wolverine North
Plainwell 3-0 3-1
Otsego 2-1 3-2
Allegan 0-2 0-4
Paw Paw 0-3 0-4
Vicksburg 0-2 0-2
BCS Red Division
Berrien Springs 2-0 4-2
Brandywine 0-1 2-2
South Haven 0-0 1-1
Buchanan 0-1 0-3
Southwest 10
Centreville 2-0 2-0
Comstock 2-0 2-1
Mendon 1-0 1-2
Hartford 2-1 2-1
Decatur 1-1 1-1
White Pigeon 1-1 1-1
Cassopolis 1-1 1-2
Bangor 0-2 0-3
Bloomingdale 0-1 0-3
Marcellus 0-2 0-3
GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS
Wolverine South
Team Conf. Overall
Edwardsburg 4-0 4-0
Sturgis 2-2 2-2
Three Rivers 1-4 1-4
Dowagiac 0-5 0-6
Wolverine North
Otsego 2-0 7-0
Plainwell 2-1 2-1
Paw Paw 3-2 3-2
Vicksburg 2-2 3-2
Allegan 0-5 0-5
BCS Red Division
Buchanan 2-0 6-0
Brandywine 1-0 6-0
Berrien Springs 0-2 0-5
South Haven 0-1 0-4
Southwest 10
Hartford 5-0 5-0
Bloomingdale 4-0 5-0
Marcellus 3-1 5-1
Centreville 3-1 3-2
Mendon 2-1 4-1
Cassopolis 2-2 2-2
Comstock 1-3 2-4
Decatur 1-3 1-4
Bangor 0-4 0-4
White Pigeon 0-4 0-5