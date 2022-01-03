Daily Data: Monday, Jan. 3

Published 3:43 pm Monday, January 3, 2022

By Staff Report

BOYS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                           Conf.            Overall

Edwardsburg                  3-0                   3-1

Sturgis                              1-0                   4-1

Dowagiac                         1-2                   1-4

Three Rivers                   1-3                   1-3

 

Wolverine North

Plainwell                      3-0                   3-1

Otsego                          2-1                   3-2

Allegan                         0-2                   0-4

Paw Paw                      0-3                   0-4

Vicksburg                    0-2                   0-2

 

BCS Red Division

Berrien Springs           2-0                   4-2

Brandywine                  0-1                   2-2

South Haven                0-0                   1-1

Buchanan                     0-1                   0-3

 

Southwest 10

Centreville                   2-0                   2-0

Comstock                    2-0                   2-1

Mendon                       1-0                   1-2

Hartford                      2-1                   2-1

Decatur                        1-1                   1-1

White Pigeon              1-1                   1-1

Cassopolis                   1-1                   1-2

Bangor                         0-2                   0-3

Bloomingdale             0-1                   0-3

Marcellus                    0-2                   0-3

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS

Wolverine South

Team                           Conf.           Overall

Edwardsburg                 4-0                   4-0

Sturgis                             2-2                   2-2

Three Rivers                   1-4                   1-4

Dowagiac                        0-5                  0-6

 

Wolverine North

Otsego                          2-0                   7-0

Plainwell                      2-1                   2-1

Paw Paw                      3-2                   3-2

Vicksburg                    2-2                   3-2

Allegan                        0-5                   0-5

 

BCS Red Division

Buchanan                    2-0                   6-0

Brandywine                 1-0                   6-0

Berrien Springs          0-2                   0-5

South Haven               0-1                   0-4

 

Southwest 10

Hartford                      5-0                   5-0

Bloomingdale             4-0                   5-0

Marcellus                    3-1                   5-1

Centreville                  3-1                   3-2

Mendon                       2-1                   4-1

Cassopolis                   2-2                   2-2

Comstock                    1-3                   2-4

Decatur                       1-3                   1-4

Bangor                        0-4                   0-4

White Pigeon             0-4                   0-5

 

