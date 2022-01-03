BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Finehout-Jann

Cara Finehout, of Benton Harbor, and Keith Jann Jr., of Niles, are the parents of a son, Keith Jann III.

Keith was born Dec. 27, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

He has three sisters, Hazel Jann, 3, Stephanie Jann, 8, and Nevaeh Damouth, 5; and one brother, Tyler Damouth Jr., 6.

Family includes maternal grandparents, Shawn and Tammy Finehout, of Baroda; paternal grandparents, Keith and Stephanie Jann, of Niles; maternal great-grandparents, Linda and Gary Finehout, of Benton Harbor; paternal grandparents, Larry and Sandra-Kay Jann.