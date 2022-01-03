2021 Cancer Care Report highlights oncology milestones

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently released the 2021 cancer care report which looks at cancer cases locally and nationally to understand trends, support cancer research, measure progress in prevention efforts, and improve cancer outcomes.

In 2020, 1,115 total cancer cases were treated at Lakeland and added to the National Cancer Data Base. Of those patients:

Five most common cancer sites in order of prevalence: lung, breast, prostate, colorectal, and bladder

Gender distribution: 55.3 percent female and 44.8 percent male

Age distribution: 62 percent age 60 years and older, 25.9 percent between the ages of 30 and 59, and 2.3 percent age 29 years or younger

Mean age of cancer patients: 65 years

Spectrum Health Lakeland is accredited with commendation by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons as a Community Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Program. The Radiation Oncology Department is accredited by the American College of Radiology. In addition, Lakeland is fully accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a program administered by the American College of Surgeons.

“As an accredited organization we have proven ourselves through legitimate third parties that we meet or exceed strict quality standards,” said Barbara Schmidtman, senior director cancer services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “From screening and diagnosis to treatment and survivor support, patients can be confident they’ll find the care and resources they need to navigate the cancer journey, right here in Southwest Michigan.”

For more information or to read the full report, visit spectrumhealthlakeland.org/cancer.