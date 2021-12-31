Bobcats finish sixth at Mat Cat Classic

MONTAGUE — The Brandywine wrestling team was back in action on Wednesday as it competed at the third annual Mat Cat Classic in Montague.

The Bobcats finished sixth place out of 16 teams after placing five wrestlers.

Leading the way for the Bobcats were Kaiden Rieth (112) and Gavin Schoff (152), both finishing second. Philip McLaurin (215) finished third, Drake Heath (125) finished fourth, and Josmar Perez (103) finished fifth.

The Bobcats will be back on the mat Jan. 8 when they travel to Hillsdale for an individual tournament.