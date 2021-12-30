Daily Data: Thursday, Dec. 30

Published 1:25 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Staff Report

WRESTLING

Defiance Tri-State Border War

At Defiance, Ohio

Team Scores

Wauseon 276.5, Fremont Ross 144, Findley 135.5, Defiance 127, Tinora 118, Granville 113, Wayne Trace 113, DeKalb 109.5, Aydersville 103.5, Berkshire 103.5, Liberty-Benton 94.5, Franklin 93, Bowling Green 90, St. Paul 85.5, Columbia City 80.5, Eastwood 79.5, Indian Lake 72, Dowagiac 67, Archbold 66, Columbus Grove 64

 

Dowagiac Results

Championship Round

120: Larry Moreno (Wauseon) p. Jordan Simpso 5:28

 

Consolation Round

132: Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) p. Caiden Maize (Eastwood) 2:20 — fifth place

 

Dowagiac Records

106: A.J. Munson 1-2; Nick Green 0-2; 126: Jorge Rivera 1-2; 138: Dustin Sirk 0-2; 144: Zach Gettig 2-2; 150: Nick Schultz 0-2; 157: Brayan Paredes 1-2; 165: Andrew Hartman 2-2; 285: Cal Chapman 0-2

 

Eric Scott Holiday Mat Cat Classic

At Montague

Team Scores

Hudsonville 219, Algonac 208.5, Fremont 182.5, Lakewood 146.5, Gladstone 141, Brandywine 93.5, Orchard View 85.5, Mona Shores 83, Montague 71.5, Muskegon 69, Hopkins 68.5, Forest Hills Eastern 64, Spring Lake 62, Muskegon Catholic Central 56, Holland 39, Holton 11

 

Brandywine Results

Championship Round

112: Lucky Gartin (Algonac) p. Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) 1:23; 152: Jake Kasner (Algonac) m.d. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 12-4; 215: Philip McLaurin (Brandywine) p. Dylan Langdon (Forest Hills Eastern) 4:50

 

Consolation Round

103: Josmar Perez (Branywine) d. Manolo Padilla (Muskegon) 7-2 — fifth place; 125: R.J. Thome (Fremont) p. Drake Heath (Brandywine) 0:44 — fourth place

 

Brandywine Records

119: Matt Veach 1-2; 160: Doug Hawley 0-2; 171: Alex Johnson 0-2; 285: Brad Huber 0-2

 

Lady Mat Cat Wrestling Invitational

At Montague

Brandywine Results

155: Maddison Ward 0-2

 

Marcellus Results

Championship Round

Gabriella Allen (Marcellus) p. Kiyara Oster (Manton) 0:30

