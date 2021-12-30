Daily Data: Thursday, Dec. 30
Published 1:25 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021
WRESTLING
Defiance Tri-State Border War
At Defiance, Ohio
Team Scores
Wauseon 276.5, Fremont Ross 144, Findley 135.5, Defiance 127, Tinora 118, Granville 113, Wayne Trace 113, DeKalb 109.5, Aydersville 103.5, Berkshire 103.5, Liberty-Benton 94.5, Franklin 93, Bowling Green 90, St. Paul 85.5, Columbia City 80.5, Eastwood 79.5, Indian Lake 72, Dowagiac 67, Archbold 66, Columbus Grove 64
Dowagiac Results
Championship Round
120: Larry Moreno (Wauseon) p. Jordan Simpso 5:28
Consolation Round
132: Israel Villegas (Dowagiac) p. Caiden Maize (Eastwood) 2:20 — fifth place
Dowagiac Records
106: A.J. Munson 1-2; Nick Green 0-2; 126: Jorge Rivera 1-2; 138: Dustin Sirk 0-2; 144: Zach Gettig 2-2; 150: Nick Schultz 0-2; 157: Brayan Paredes 1-2; 165: Andrew Hartman 2-2; 285: Cal Chapman 0-2
Eric Scott Holiday Mat Cat Classic
At Montague
Team Scores
Hudsonville 219, Algonac 208.5, Fremont 182.5, Lakewood 146.5, Gladstone 141, Brandywine 93.5, Orchard View 85.5, Mona Shores 83, Montague 71.5, Muskegon 69, Hopkins 68.5, Forest Hills Eastern 64, Spring Lake 62, Muskegon Catholic Central 56, Holland 39, Holton 11
Brandywine Results
Championship Round
112: Lucky Gartin (Algonac) p. Kaiden Rieth (Brandywine) 1:23; 152: Jake Kasner (Algonac) m.d. Gavin Schoff (Brandywine) 12-4; 215: Philip McLaurin (Brandywine) p. Dylan Langdon (Forest Hills Eastern) 4:50
Consolation Round
103: Josmar Perez (Branywine) d. Manolo Padilla (Muskegon) 7-2 — fifth place; 125: R.J. Thome (Fremont) p. Drake Heath (Brandywine) 0:44 — fourth place
Brandywine Records
119: Matt Veach 1-2; 160: Doug Hawley 0-2; 171: Alex Johnson 0-2; 285: Brad Huber 0-2
Lady Mat Cat Wrestling Invitational
At Montague
Brandywine Results
155: Maddison Ward 0-2
Marcellus Results
Championship Round
Gabriella Allen (Marcellus) p. Kiyara Oster (Manton) 0:30