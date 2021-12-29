Dec. 3, 1957 — Nov. 26, 2021

William “Bill” L. Hauch, more familiarly known as Bill, 63, of Buchanan, passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home, after a long battle with cancer.

As a Christian, Bill had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus and God, he was loving and faithful to his family and friends.

Bill loved music, especially guitar, starting with a guitar he received as a gift, when he was a young boy, giving him the opportunity to play and sing along to all of his favorite Beatles songs. He enjoyed playing and repairing guitars over the years. Bill would often attend open mic night at local venues.

He earned his living in auto body repair, van conversion industries, and even Coca-Cola vending machines, prior to becoming disabled.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Cynthia Schlutt, Sandra Margrath; and a great-niece, Jennifer.

Bill is survived by his older brother, Scott (Mary) Hauch, of Baroda, Michigan; niece, Dawn Schlutt; great-niece, Samantha; and several great-nephews, Josh, Trey, and Kelix.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place.

