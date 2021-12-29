Theodora Davis

June 22, 1951 — Dec. 19, 2021

Theodora Ann “Annie” Davis, 70, died peacefully early Sunday morning, Dec. 19, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 22, 1951, in Watervliet, Michigan, the oldest of five children born to Theodore and Catherine Birmele. She grew up in Sister Lakes, Michigan. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1969. She then attended Bethel College in Indiana before enlisting in the Navy. Annie’s career in the Navy was cut short to be a stay-at-home mom to her four children. She held side jobs as an assistant in transportation, an Avon Consultant, taxi driver, cafeteria lady, and assisted at a domestic abuse shelter.

She enjoyed singing and playing guitar wherever and whenever she could. She loved karaoke and playing games with family. She had a passion for church and was a member of Diamond Cove Missionary Church.

She married the love of her life, Terry Lee Davis, Feb. 14, 1991, in Cassopolis, Michigan. After almost 29 years of marriage, he preceded her in death Nov. 27, 2019.

Annie will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her and Terry’s seven children combined, Windy (Ron) Proctor, of Cassopolis, Buffy Davis, of Dowagiac, Karrie (Micah) Davis-Tartt, of Dowagiac, Kate (Ken) Swift, of Parrish, Florida, Roland J. Gillette, Jr., of Dover, Delaware, Jaime (Chad) Simon, of Three Rivers, David (Suzy) Gillette, of Portage; 17 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters, Cathy Birmele of Allegan, Ada (Rodney) Engle, of Flippin, Arkansas, Chris (Carl) Ashley, of Marquette; Forrest Birmele, of Riverside; and a host of nieces and nephews

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate Annie’s life at 6 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021, in Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove St., Cassopolis, with the Reverend Charlie Keller officiating.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Annie be made to Diamond Cove Missionary Church, 22820 Diamond Cove Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 or to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 7100 Stadium St., Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.