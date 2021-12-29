Tanya R. Johnson, of Dowagiac

April 17, 1965 — Dec. 11, 2021

Tanya R. Johnson, 56, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home.

Per Tanya’s wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will be honoring her privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for friends. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com

Tanya was born April 17, 1965, in St. Joseph, the daughter of Frank Moshier. She graduated from Decatur High School in 1983. After high school, she pursued a career in nursing and worked as a nurse for several years. Tanya later worked as a clerk for Harding’s in Dowagiac, Judge Convivence Store in Dowagiac and lastly the Marathon in Edwardsburg. She took pride in her work as she was a people person and enjoyed visiting with her customers. Tanya had a love for animals, especially horses. The holidays were always her favorite time of the year and loved to decorate for Christmas. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and canning. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Tanya is survived by her loving husband, Jack Johnson; children, Laramie Mosier, Johnnie (Stacy Grayam) Kirby and Seth Johnson. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Moshier.