Peggy Mervine-Simpson, of Niles

Aug. 24, 1932 — Dec. 19, 2021

Peggy J. Mervine-Simpson, 89, of Niles, passed away at Riveridge Manor in Niles, on Dec.19, 2021

She was born on Aug. 24, 1932, to the late Ralph and Alberta (Scott) Anderson in South Bend, Indiana.

Peggy worked for many years at Simplicity Pattern Company. She will lovingly be remembered as the “feisty one.” Peggy was one of the most loving, caring; giving people you would ever have the honor of knowing. She fiercely loved her family, especially her grandchildren. In her free time, you would often find her crocheting treasures for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Alberta Anderson; her siblings, Ralph Anderson Jr., Doris Annabelle, Trudie Hovarter; and her second husband, Ralph Simpson.

Peggy is survived by her children, Karen (Robert) Phillips Sr., of Niles; Vicky (Jim) Rosetto, of Niles; Tim (Cathy) Mervine, of Niles; and Brian Mervine, of Cassopolis; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; a special nephew, Cloyde Mervine; along with a host of extended family.

A memorial gathering to honor and celebrate Peggy’s remarkable life will be held at The Eagles Club in Niles, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.