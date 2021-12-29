Herbertine C. “Herbie” Hannapel, of Dowagiac

Sept. 19, 1944 — Dec. 25, 2021

Herbertine C. “Herbie” Hannapel, 77, of Dowagiac, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 1 p.m.at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 51841 Leach Road, Dowagiac with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, from 10 a.m. until noon at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Herbie’s name may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the St. Francis Outreach or the Dowagiac Council on Aging. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkch.com.

Herbie was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Chicago, to Peter Herbert and Estelle (Grzywna) Hanley. She graduated from Dowagiac High School in 1963. On July 10, 1965, she married the love of her life, Jerald “Jerry” Hannapel at Holy Maternity Catholic Church. Herbie enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jerry; they visited many places over the years, but Hawaii was her favorite place. Family was most important to her, she was a devoted wife, mom and grandma. Herbie never missed any of her kids or grandkids events and was always their biggest fan. She enjoyed cooking and hosting family dinner every Sunday. She loved decorating her house, especially for the holidays. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Herbie is survived by her loving husband, Jerry L. Hannapel; children, David (Jodi) Hannapel, Kristin (Rusty) Cutter and Eric (Jamie) Hannapel; grandchildren, Brennan Hannapel, Ashley (Ben) Bournay, Jessi Hannapel, Corry (Mikey) Napier, Jared Hannapel, Emily Cutter, Matthew Cutter, Molly Cutter, Jenna Cutter, Ethan Hannapel, Tyler Hannapel and Breah Hannapel; great-grandchildren, Jack Bournay, Harrison Bournay, Oliver Bournay, Walker Napier and Eleanor Napier; and friend and care-taker, Gloria Koening. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Estelle Hanley; and siblings, Patricia Hanley and Timothy Hanley.