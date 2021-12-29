Cathy M. Hunsberger, of Cassopolis

Dec. 4, 1959 — Dec. 12, 2021

Cathy M. Hunsberger, 62, of Cassopolis, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home and surrounded by family on Dec. 22, 2021.

She was born in Dowagiac, Michigan, to the late Jerry and Shirley (Younger) Hunsberger on December 4th, 1959.

Cathy was the picture-perfect definition of a free spirit. Her outlook on life, her spirituality, and the sense of confidence she had to live life the way she wanted is the reason so many people loved and cherished her. What you saw is what you got. Those who were close to her knew that she had a wholesome soul that was full of smiles, laughter, and love. Part of what made her the way she was is where she was born and raised. Cathy was a Michiana girl almost her entire life, so it made sense that she was so comfortable living in the area. For a period of time, she had adventured down to Memphis, Tennessee, and chose to stay until she was ready to come back home. As the course of her life continued, she ended up having two of the biggest blessings in her life, Tasha and Nikki, her loving daughters. Things weren’t always smooth, naturally, we all make mistakes, but Cathy’s genuine character, charismatic personality, and love for life are the things that are to be remembered the most.

Anyone who knew Cathy also knew about her obsession with animals. It didn’t have to be domesticated for Cathy to want to interact with it. She was known to bring in birds, raccoons, possums, or anything else that had a heartbeat and legs. She was a typical cat lady, having more cats than she could name, let alone count. Her most favorite animal of all time was her sweet baby pitbull, Bruno. A dog that sat with her, comforted her and protected her in the final days of her life. Aside from animals what she really liked to spend time with was gardening. Cathy had the ability to make plants grow where nobody else could. Her specialty flower was a morning glory. To no one’s surprise, she was a very social person and would do just about anything for anybody, especially if it meant finding them a deal. Her family never knew what she was going to come home with after one of her long relaxing drives because she typically didn’t see junk, she saw treasure. She wasn’t ever one to judge and was the kind of person to accept and appreciate people for who they were. It was a rare occasion if you weren’t grinning ear to ear with Cathy’s quick wit, sense of humor, and fun personality. She was strong-willed, outgoing, and confident in her ways, just a few reasons as to why she will be so dearly missed by all of her friends, family, and loved ones.

Preceding Cathy in death are both of her parents, Jerry and Shirley (Younger) Hunsberger; and two of her siblings, Billy Hunsberger, and Vickie Riggs-Hunsberger.

Those surviving her in life are her two loving daughters, Nikki (Joshua) Jordan, and Tasha (John Silvia) Franklin; three of her siblings, Jerry Hunsberger Jr., Debra Hunsberger, and Pam Rank; there are also three grandchildren, Skyla Luthringer, Brandon Luthringer, and Chayse Jordan; four great-grandchildren, Payton, Silas, Mason, and Aiden Luthringer; a host of nieces and nephews; as well as many other family members and friends.

The family will be celebrating Cathy’s life on a date that has yet to be scheduled.

Any memorial donations may be sent to Nikki Jordan or Tasha Franklin.

