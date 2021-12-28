Three hurt in two-vehicle crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — A Vandalia man, along with a White Pigeon woman and her child were injured in a Monday afternoon crash, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office is investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Road in Porter Township. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found two vehicles had crashed into one another. The first vehicle was driven by Crystal Louise Adkins, 30, of White Pigeon. Adkins was traveling east on U.S. 12 approaching the intersection when the second vehicle, traveling south on Baldwin Prairie Road, pulled out in front of her. The driver of the second vehicle was Robert Adair Morrison, 86, of Vandalia.

Initial investigation shows that Morrison failed to yield to Adkins at the intersection, deputies reported. Adkins, her 5-year-old and Morrison were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries.

Seat belts, child safety seats and airbags were used in the crash. At this time, it does not appear that alcohol or narcotics played a factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were assisted by Porter Township Fire Department and SEPSA Ambulance.

This crash remains under investigation.